Posh reveals 'Pretty Woman' Julia left her starstruck in New York

14 MAY 2008

Although she's one of the most famous women on the planet and counts Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as two of her closest pals, even Victoria Beckham gets starstruck every once in a while apparently. On a trip home to the UK the LA-based star has revealed that when she met Hollywood actress Julia Roberts at an Armani party in the Big Apple last week she found herself lost for words.



"What do you do when you meet someone like Julia Roberts?" mused the fashionista. "She's a legend. There was a red carpet line up and as I came to greet her I found myself bending to curtsy!"



It seems the former Spice Girl may be adding Julia to her A-list inner circle of pals, however, as she overcame her initial nerves to strike up a friendship with the Pretty Woman actress. "Incredibly, she knew who David and I were, and we got on really well," Posh told a British newspaper. "She's very down to earth. We're both mums with young children, so we've had a lot to talk about. We've swapped numbers and I'm looking forward to seeing her again."



Style-savvy Victoria, who also revealed she and David Beckham help out serving dinner at their kids' new school in LA, took the opportunity to address recent speculation that she and her footie ace husband are expecting another addition to their brood, too. "Look, I'm not pregnant!" she said. "We'd love another baby, but right now the three boys are still really young. Cruz is only three and David and I want to enjoy them for a while."