As one of Britain's principal headline-makers of the past decade, Victoria was guaranteed attention at the UK presentation of her dVb line
The singer-turned-fashionista faced some rivalry from another celebrity also who knows a thing or two about fame: Paris Hilton. The heiress was supported by her parents at the launch of her perfume Can-Can in the capital
16 MAY 2008
Two of Los Angeles' biggest celebrities found themselves in close proximity as they launched new products in London. American socialite Paris Hilton faced competition in getting the cameras whirring while promoting her latest perfume Can-Can because Victoria Beckham had returned home for the UK presentation of her dVb jeans line.
Dressed in a chic corset top and trendy flared jeans, Posh was the star attraction at Harrods. She did, of course, have the advantage, being a Brit with an army of fans from her Spice Girl days and fame as the wife of a UK sporting hero.
Yet Paris, a few miles away in Oxford Street department store Selfridges, comfortably held her own. The road was temporarily closed in the heiress' honour as admirers – some of whom had queued overnight - flooded the area.
The leggy blonde - who was in a white wedding-style mini dress, matching hat and heels - also had family support in the form of her parents, Kathy and Rick, and rocker boyfriend Benji Madden.
Victoria dismissed reports of any rivalry, however, focusing instead on talking up her designs. "Naomi Campbell and Kate Beckinsale have got a pair now," she revealed proudly.