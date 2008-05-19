Catherine and Michael lead star-studded hotel opening gala

19 MAY 2008

Oscar-winning husband and wife team Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas headed up a host of stars celebrating the opening of a luxury hotel on Saturday.



Catherine, who brought glamour to the red carpet in a gold dress and strappy sandals, joined her husband in hosting a christening concert for the new $700 million hotel casino.



After an exclusive cocktail party the pair introduced the musicians to an audience that included Jennifer Aniston's new beau John Mayer - who took to the stage with R&B star Alicia Keys.



John, 30, who was born in Connecticut where the opening was held, was clearly glad to be in his home state. "I thought I'd be older before I started playing in casinos but this is great," he joked. "Connecticut is still home."



A recent recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Sean Combs also helped the hotel's celebrations get underway by hosting a late-night party for the MGM opening.



Also arriving in Connecticut for the gala evening was actress Jenny McCarthy, dressed in a fitted taupe coloured sheath. Attending the bash without actor love Jim Carrey, who was busy filming, Jenny called the new casino "a little secret hideaway". "But I'll be home tomorrow by 3pm, in time for my son's birthday party," she added.