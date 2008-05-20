Race ace Lewis joined by Caribbean beauty queen in Cannes

20 MAY 2008

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been linked to a string of beauties of late - including Aussie songstress Dannii Minogue, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell. And now, the mystery lady who accompanied him to the Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull premiere in Cannes this week has been named as Caribbean beauty queen Vivian Burkhardt.



The 22-year-old Miss World 2007 runner-up - who, like Lewis' grandparents, hails from Grenada - jetted to the South of France from her Caribbean homeland to join her driver companion at the famous film festival this week.



"He and Vivian know each other from Grenada where Lewis often visits for family reasons," confirms a McLaren spokesperson.



However, it's not known whether or not beautiful Vivian, who wants to become a surgeon and speaks fluent English, German and French, will be joining the Hertfordshire-born sports star at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.



"He normally likes to concentrate before big races," says a spokesperson, while Lewis himself admits the Grand Prix is his priority. "As with any race I am just fully focused on getting the job done," reveals the 23-year-old. "Monaco weekend more than any other is about being 100 per cent in the zone and so I just keep myself to myself."



"It is the Grand Prix that every driver wants to win," he added.