The 28-year-old model and Jude were spotted enjoying a romantic interlude together at an Epping nightclub, close to the Essex home of the model's rocker father
Rod, who's famously protective of his daughter, seems to have given the Alfie star (above) his approval, as he and wife Penny Lancaster shared a drink with the couple earlier in the evening
21 MAY 2008
He has been in high-profile relationships with beauties including Sienna Miller and Sadie Frost, and now it seems Jude Law is stepping out with another gorgeous blonde - Rod Stewart's daughter, Kimberly.
He and the 28-year-old model were spotted in a passionate clinch on the dance floor of an Essex nightclub, just round the corner from Rod's Epping Forest mansion. After excited clubbers recognised the stars in their midst, the pair retreated to the VIP area together.
It would seem the 35-year-old actor has been given the all-important seal of approval by Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, who's known to be famously protective of his daughter. Before he and Kimberly hit the nightclub on Saturday night they were seen having drinks with the Maggie May singer and his wife Penny Lancaster.
Two days later Jude was in Cannes, making a whistle-stop visit to promote the documentary The Day After Peace which also features appearances by David Beckham and Johnny Lee Miller.