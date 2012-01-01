Sly's mum honoured as she returns to Eastern European roots

22 MAY 2008

Jackie Stallone, the mother of Rocky star Sylvester, has been made a Dame of the Order of St Stanislaus at an elaborate ceremony in Kiev.



Currently visiting her grandparents' native Ukraine, the former trapeze artist turned American astrologer, was presented the medal in recognition of her concern for the wellbeing of others.



During her stay she also visited a children's home in Odessa, where she took the opportunity to underline the importance of hope in the lives of all youngsters.



"A vivid example is my son Sylvester, who was a difficult child," she said frankly. "He seemed a hopeless boy but he has managed to build a proper future."