The green-fingered TV star has temporarily relinquished his presenting role, but plans on returning with new projects before year's end
Photo: © BBC
23 MAY 2008
Gardener's World favourite Monty Don is "making a good recovery" after suffering a minor stroke. The 52-year-old, who shot to fame on the hit show five years ago, has relinquished his presenting duties in order to focus on his health.
Confirming the reason for Monty's recent absence from our screens, the BBC added: "He feels unable to commit to regular filming for a while."
The green-fingered star is optimistic he'll be back on screen before the year is out, though, saying once he's made a full recovery he'll be "ready to tackle new projects".