Jenna Bush shares her wedding advice with TV host Ellen

25 MAY 2008

Jenna Bush's wedding to Henry Hager earlier this month was such a success that the 26-year-old has been passing on some words of wisdom to chat show presenter Ellen DeGeneres.



Appearing on the TV programme with her mum, First Lady Laura Bush, Jenna chatted with Ellen about her special day, held on the family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. The President's daughter even showed off photos taken at the reception.



Ellen, who is planning her own nuptials to former Ally McBeal actress Portia De Rossi, managed to get some good advice from the newlywed.



"It's a really good idea to do it somewhere private because, to us, it was a really special day to be with family," Jenna advised. Mr Bush's pretty teacher daughter also advised Ellen, 50, to keep her guest list limited to her immediate circle.



"I definitely didn't want to introduce myself to somebody at my own wedding," she explained.



After chatting about the advantages of holding the ceremony at the private ranch, the TV host jokingly asked if she could use the ranch when she ties the knot to Portia. "Sure," replied her good-natured guest.