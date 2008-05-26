British TV favourite Davina has revealed she's asked her stylist to channel the look favoured by Tom Cruise's young wife for her return to Big Brother this summer
Katie's emerging style sense has earned her the admiration of fashion followers across the globe
The chic bob and polished style which have marked Katie Holmes' transformation into one of Hollywood's most sophisticated actresses has earned her a particularly avid UK fan.
Bubbly TV presenter Davina McCall reveals she wants to echo the look adopted by Tom Cruise's glamorous wife when she fronts the new series of Big Brother this summer.
"My favourite style icon of the moment would be Katie Holmes," the mum of three recently revealed. "I love what she's wearing, so I said to my stylist: 'Think Katie Holmes. Channel Katie Holmes'."
Despite reports suggesting 40-year-old Davina would be leaving Big Brother after this season, at the London premiere of the Sex And The City film earlier this month she confirmed she's to continue hosting future editions of the show.