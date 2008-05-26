The track ace jumped for joy - literally - as he leaped out of his car after being first across the finishing line
His proud dad Anthony was clearly the person the Formula One driver was most thrilled to impress
Lewis shares a joke with Prince Albert of Monaco as he collects the winner's trophy
26 MAY 2008
After taking the lead at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday in what he has described as "the highlight of my career and probably the rest of my life", racing star Lewis Hamilton was in line for some royal treatment.
He received the winner's trophy from keen race fan Prince Albert and his sister Princess Caroline, both of whom shared a joke with the young star before presenting him with his prize.
Among those watching the 23-year-old drive his way to victory in Monte Carlo were P Diddy, Dannii Minogue, Boris Becker and Brigette Nielson. But the person Lewis had clearly been most keen to impress was his father Anthony. Leaping from his car immediately after finishing, Lewis - who said he was "singing his head off" during the final lap - headed straight for his biggest fan.
Despite the treacherous weather conditions and a collision early in the race, the Formula One ace fulfilled a childhood dream when he roared past the chequered flag in front of thousands of cheering fans.