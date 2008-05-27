Undeterred - and apparently unhampered by her towering heels - Kate races her daughter across the sands at a Memorial Day party for Gwen Stefani's son Kingston on Malibu beach
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Expectant parents Gwen and Gavin threw the children's party to celebrate little Kingston's second birthday
Photo: © Rex
27 MAY 2008
There was a celebrity gathering on Malibu beach over Memorial Day weekend in the US as British actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily helped Gwen Stefani celebrate her son Kingston's second birthday.
Mum and daughter, who were joined by Kate's director husband Len Wiseman, looked like they were having a whale of a time at the beach birthday bash. And at one point the London-born star, who seems to have taken a leaf out of new pal Victoria Beckham's style book, ended up racing her nine-year-old daughter over the sands in a pair of towering wedge sandals.
It was a family day out for proud mum Gwen, too. Her rocker husband Gavin Rossdale - with whom she's expecting her second child shortly - was also helping co-ordinate the festivities marking his son's big day.