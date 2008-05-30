Carrying a SA80 assault rifle, the celebrity chef is tested to the limits on an assault course at a Forces base in Devon
The F-Word presenter had been invited to train with the Royal Marines after preparing them a high energy meal
30 MAY 2008
Togged out in full combat gear and wading through a river, fiery TV chef Gordon Ramsay proves he's as tough outside the kitchen as in it. The celebrity cook accepted an invitation to train with the Royal Marines after cooking them high-energy dishes for his Channel 4 programme The F-Word.
The self-styled macho man – who's a regular competitor in the London marathon – joined the crack commandos at their base in Lympstone, Devon.
During a gruelling three-mile trek Gordon was put through his paces, crawling through a tunnel and running down ravines - all whilst holding a SA80 assault rifle.
His efforts on the assault course, which is a basic requirement to become a Green Beret, earned him respect of his hosts. One source said admiringly: "He was wrecked, but he did it".
It's not the first time Gordon has teamed up with the Marines. For Christmas 2006 he rustled up a turkey dinner to treat troops at a field kitchen in Afghanistan.