Judges Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell were delighted by George's triumph. "It's one of the best feelings I have ever had when the winner was announced," said Simon

Young George struggles to hold back the tears as Ant and Dec reveal the news of his triumph

The leading female role in West End musical Oliver! was the prize for Jodie Prenger. She'll start playing Nancy in December, after six months training

