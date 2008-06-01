Judges Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell were delighted by George's triumph. "It's one of the best feelings I have ever had when the winner was announced," said Simon
The leading female role in West End musical Oliver! was the prize for Jodie Prenger. She'll start playing Nancy in December, after six months training
1 JUNE 2008
Not only is breakdancer George Sampson, who triumphed on ITV1's Britain's Got Talent, £100,000 richer, he now gets to perform at the London Palladium, in front of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Variety Performance.
The 14-year-old broke down in tears as presenters Ant and Dec told him of his victory. "I'm speechless, wow," he said.
Last year's winner, former mobile phone salesman Paul Potts, has gone on to find worldwide success.
West End glory also awaits Jodie Prenger after her victory in BBC1's I'd Do Anything. The pretty 28-year-old charmed the public to win the coveted part of Nancy in a new production of hit musical Oliver!.
"I'm just so chuffed," said the Blackpool singer.