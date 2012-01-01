The former Neighbours star sprang the Bali ceremony on friends and family - and his bride Angela Malloch - who all thought they were gathering for Jason's 40th birthday celebrations Photo: © Alphapress.com Click on photo to enlarge

Jason marries long-term love Angela in secret Bali ceremony



While the Aussie entertainer's dad Terry made the trip from Melbourne, his sister Stephanie couldn't be there as she's working in Los Angeles. Other loved ones have now jetted in to join the London-based couple on honeymoon.



The former Neighbours pin-up began dating Angela, the mother of his two children - Jemma, eight, and Zac, seven - during a UK production of the Rocky Horror Show, for which she was the stage manager. He had previously stepped out with fellow Aussie and Neighbours co-star Kylie Minogue.