Time Lord David dating his 'Doctor Who' co-star Georgia Moffett

3 JUNE 2008

Love has blossomed on the set of the latest series of Doctor Who between the star of the show, David Tennant, and 23-year-old actress Georgia Moffett.



Georgia, who appeared in an episode as the Time Lord's onscreen daughter Jenny, has been spotted with the 37-year-old actor at his house in North London and at her flat in Twickenham.



A friend of the actress has confirmed that Georgia, who has a six-year-old son, has been out on a series of dates with David, and that the pair have been meeting at each other's homes in order to avoid being spotted by fans of the show.



"It started with some friendly dinner dates but it has progressed quickly and they are now in a serious relationship," the friend revealed.



"Even with his busy schedule David is making a lot of time to spend with her, so he must really like her."



And if the young actress decides to take David home to meet her parents they will certainly have a lot to talk about. Georgia's father, Peter Davison, played the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in the 1980s.