Jason's Bali nuptials and exclusive Duchess of Kent interview in HELLO!

3 JUNE 2008

Just as the sun was setting over a tropical garden in Bali, Australian star Jason Donovan and his long-time sweetheart Angela Malloch promised to love and honour each other for the rest of their lives. The wedding ceremony, shared exclusively with HELLO!, was even more special given that no one – not even the bride – had an inkling before the family holiday that it would be taking place.



In fact friends and family, including the former Neighbours pin-up's father Terry, thought they had been invited to the paradise retreat to mark the actor's 40th birthday. "I wanted to seize the moment. Here we were in one of the most beautiful places in the world," explains Jason.



And he did just that by proposing three days into the vacation in front of the whole party, much to the delight of two very cherished guests: the couple's children Jemma, eight, and seven-year-old Zac. The youngsters then played a key role as a bridesmaid and ringbearer in the nuptials that followed.



Also in this week's edition, the Duchess of Kent tells how her passion for helping young children prompted her to leave behind her life as one of the royal family's most popular figures.



Katharine Kent, as she now prefers to be known, has been out of the limelight in recent years, pursuing her vocation as a music teacher in Yorkshire and founder of a charity for under-privileged kids.



"I'm just Katharine, a teacher from Hull," is how she sums up her life for the article, which includes exclusive pictures with her daughter Lady Helen Taylor.



