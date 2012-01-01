Greg and Chris to exchange vows in 'Casino Royale' club

5 JUNE 2008

After a six-month engagement Australian golf ace Greg Norman and former Wimbledon champ Chris Evert are set to tie the knot. The sporty pair, both 53, will exchange their vows later this month at the exclusive Bahamas club which featured in 007 flick Casino Royale.



And the 400-strong guestlist for the romantic sunset nuptials, scheduled for June 28, reads like a "who's who from the world of sport", reveals an insider. "They've booked an entire hotel for the weekend," he adds.



The pair, who have been dating for a year and a half, have both been married before. Father-of-two Greg recently divorced his former flight attendant wife of 26 years, Laura, while tennis champ Chris has made two previous trips down the aisle. After her union to fellow tennis player John Lloyd ended in 1987 she married Olympic skier Andy Mill, with whom she has three sons. The couple went their separate ways in 2006 after 18 years together.