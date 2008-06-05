Becks lends LA star power to pal Gordon's West Hollywood eaterie

It's his first restaurant in Los Angeles, so it wasn't surprising Gordon Ramsay was keen to enlist plenty of star power at the launch of his new eaterie in a West Hollywood hotel. So he'd called upon close pal and fellow Brit David Beckham to ensure the opening got underway in true star-studded style.



And LA-based Becks, dapper in a bow tie and waistcoat ensemble, seemed pleased with the opportunity to catch up with Gordon and his wife Tana at the event. He and the fiery Hell's Kitchen presenter struck up a friendship when the soccer ace asked Gordon to cater his and wife Victoria's pre-World Cup party in 2006.



While the Scottish chef has been busy branching out across the pond of late, it looks like his next venture could be a little closer to home. "I was recently in Edinburgh," he revealed, "and I would never turn down the possibility of opening up again in Scotland".