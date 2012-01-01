Spell at Harvard for 'Harry Potter' author JK as she receives degree

6 JUNE 2008

Clad in a flowing red and black gown, Harry Potter author JK Rowling resembled a tutor at Hogwarts, the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry she created in her best-selling books.



The scholarly attire represented a real-life educational establishment, however, as she was accepting an honorary Doctor of Letters degree at America's prestigious Harvard university.



Speaking before taking to the stage in Cambridge, Massachusetts to accept the honour, the multi-millionaire writer stressed the importance of imagination. "We do not need magic to transform our world," she said.



"We carry all the power we need inside ourselves already. (Imagination) is fount of all invention and innovation… (and) the power that enables us to empathise with humans whose experiences we have never shared."