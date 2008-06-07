Justin whips up a storm during the game. The singer completed the course in less than 100 strokes - beating Tiger Wood's claim
Wearing a blue polo shirt, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback chats with Justin as they wait to tee off
The seriousness of the challenge couldn't stop Justin having fun and enjoying the occasion, giving fellow competitor John Atkinson, who is suffering from inoperable lung cancer, a boisterous congratulations after his first shot
7 JUNE 2008
From opening restaurants to taking up acting, Justin Timberlake is not one to pass up a challenge. So when the keen golfer heard of one involving his beloved game, he was there like a shot.
The Four Minutes singer joined Jessica Simpson's American footballer beau, Tony Romo, at the legendary Torrey Pines course to see if they could prove golfer Tiger Woods wrong. Last year, the world number one proclaimed that only a professional golfer could beat a US Open course.
While hunky quarterback Tony certainly looked the part, in a blue polo shirt and cream slacks, Justin took a more unconventional approach to his dress. With a dashing trilby keeping the sun from his eyes, the singer played in a pair of tuxedo-stripe trousers held up with a neon-orange belt and a white striped T-shirt featuring broad black stripes.
And the seriousness of the challenge couldn't stop him from fooling around to entertain the crowds. He blew on the ball to try and get it to drop into the seventh hole, and also asked for the crowd's approval at points.
Justin's efforts paid off. He came second, behind Tony.
Competing alongside the two men were US TV presenter Matt Lauer and John Atkinson, a cancer patient who had won a competition to play. It wasn't all amateur action, however. Golfing icons Greg Norman and Butch Harmon were on hand - working as caddies for the men.