Something of a basketball expert since her marriage to Tony, Eva shows her enthusiasm for the game as she watches her brother-in-law's team shoot their way to victory
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Joining her San Antonio Spurs star husband courtside, an anxious Eva keeps a close eye on proceedings
Photo: © Rex
8 JUNE 2008
Since marrying basketball star Tony Parker, Eva Longoria has been a familiar face courtside. Now the actress has travelled to France to watch an extra-special game – seeing her brother-in-law in action.
T.J. Parker was playing in Nancy, where his team is based, and Eva and Tony were not going to miss the excitement.
The couple were not the only members of the Parker family enjoying the game. Younger brother Pierre was also cheering his athletic sibling on, alongside dad Tony Senior, a former basketball player himself.
And it seems that all the support of his family helped T.J. on the court. His team defeated playoff rivals Lyon 104 to 89.
Eva, meanwhile, kept her stylish, bright red coat buttoned up throughout the game, hiding any signs of the "bump" that earlier last week led to reports she was expecting her first child.