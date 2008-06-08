Hugh Grant pays a moving tribute to his mother at charity dinner

8 JUNE 2008

He is known for his guarded privacy, yet British actor Hugh Grant put all that aside on Saturday night to make a heartfelt speech about his late mother in front of a star-studded audience.



The Bridget Jones's Diary star paid his moving tribute at this year's Raisa Gorbachev Foundation dinner, which raises money to fight cancer. His mum, Finvola, who passed away in 2001 at the age of 63, had battled the disease.



Hugh, who plays an active role in the charity, was not the only famous face on stage at the Hampton Court Palace bash. As part of the night's entertainment, the glitzy guests, who included Kate Beckinsale, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Spacey and Joan Collins, were treated to a performance by U2 frontman Bono.



All eyes, though, were on former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the man behind the foundation, and his beautiful daughter, Irina, and equally stunning granddaughter, Anastasia.



After Hugh's speech, it was time for the celebrities to dig deep for the charity auction. And with the top lot being a private lap with Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton, it did not take long for the cash to start flooding in for the good cause.