9 JUNE 2008
There was a day full of sunshine, colour and games in store for excited young guests at a celebrity carnival in LA at the weekend as they were joined by familiar Hollywood faces. Wearing face paint and a pair of spangly butterfly wings, Mischa Barton had clearly thrown herself into the spirit of the occasion as she turned storyteller to an audience of rapt tots.
Also getting stuck into the serious business of playtime at the kids' event - which over the last 18 years has raised over $25 million for a children's AIDS charity - was Nicole Richie. The Simple Life star, who, along with rocker fiancé Joel Madden, welcomed baby daughter Harlow in January, got the chance to hone her own parenting skills as she helped a little boy with a golf activity.
Other stars taking part in the youth-focused fun included Tinseltown husband-and-wife team Courteney Cox and David Arquette and Rumer Willis, the actress daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.