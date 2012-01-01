TV bosses eyeing Sharon for 'Strictly Come Dancing' appearance

9 JUNE 2008

Sharon Osbourne stunned small screen fans last week with the surprise announcement she was quitting her role as a judge on The X Factor.



Ozzy Osbourne's outspoken wife may not be disappearing from TV altogether, though. She's apparently hotly tipped to become a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.



Though her participation in the BBC talent show is yet to be confirmed, the move would be a major coup for TV bosses, who are said to be keen to sign up the flame-haired star. The show would air in September, the same time The X Factor returns to UK screens.



Fifty-five-year-old Sharon has already shown her willingness to hit the dance floor. She was scheduled to participate in last year's Dancing With The Stars - the US version of the programme fronted in Britain by Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly - but had to pull out to due to scheduled surgery.