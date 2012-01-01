Jerry sells dress she wore to her Bali nuptials with Mick Jagger

10 JUNE 2008

The knee-length, off-the-shoulder creation in white lace which Jerry Hall wore for her 1990 Hindu wedding ceremony on Bali to Mick Jagger has remained in the Texan model's wardrobe for almost three decades.



Now, however, the 51-year-old - who split with the Rolling Stone in 1999 - says she feels ready to "move on and let go" of the Anthony Price gown, and is to auction it in aid of a homeless charity.



"It's really odd to think that some other woman might wear it at her wedding," muses Jerry, who still maintains a friendship with Sir Mick, the father of her four children. "I just hope whoever she is has more luck than I did."



The wedding dress, which is expected to fetch £400 when goes under the hammer in London on Tuesday, is one of the 60 designer outfits Jerry is parting with. Other highlights of the collection – which she hopes will raise up to £25,000 – include a Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress and a ballgown by British designer Vivienne Westwood.



"For me, this is a time of letting go, simplifying and getting my priorities right," says Jerry of the clearout. "I love it that my dresses can have a new lease of life in someone else's wardrobe."