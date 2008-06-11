Donald Trump returns to mum's roots on remote Scottish isle

American property magnate Donald Trump caught up with his little-known Scottish heritage this week when he popped over to an island in the Outer Hebrides to visit the home where his late mum grew up.



The 61-year-old billionaire, who'd jetted in on his personalised Boeing 727 to support his bid to build a golf course near Aberdeen, took the trip out to the Isle of Lewis, the largest and most northern of the Hebrides, to see the modest pebbledashed croft in the village of Tong where his mother was born.



Mary Anne Macleod, as she then was, grew up in the remote settlement. But her life was changed forever when she visited New York in 1930 on a holiday. There she met and fell in love with Donald's father, a local builder, whom she went on to marry.



This week's visit was Donald's first trip to Scotland since his mother brought him back home with her when he was three years old. The tycoon said he would be back later this year, however. "I like it. I feel very comfortable here," he revealed. "When your mother, who was such a terrific woman, comes from a specific location, you tend to like that location. I think I do feel Scottish."