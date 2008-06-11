Jack among host of celebs at star-studded basketball finals

11 JUNE 2008

Given that its home ground is just around the corner from Hollywood, the LA Lakers basketball team has always been able to rely on a scattering of famous faces among the crowd at its games. So when the Lakers took on the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals on Tuesday, it came as no surprise to see the team's celebrity supporters had turned out in droves.



Occupying prime seats side-by-side in the audience were Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone and comedian Eddie Murphy, while fellow fans Dustin Hoffman, Andy Garcia and Tobey Maguire were also enjoying the on-court action. Other famous faces in the crowd were Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie - who met up with rapper Kanye West at the game - David Arquette and Steven Spielberg.



A season ticket holder since the Seventies, Jack Nicholson was inevitably going to be on hand to catch the final. And the As Good As It Gets actor, who was accompanied by his daughter Lorraine, clearly enjoyed seeing the Lakers beat their opponents 87-81.



While he's more closely associated with Britain's favourite sport, David Beckham seems to have got caught up in the popular American game - a new passion he's keen to share with son Brooklyn, who accompanied him to the game.