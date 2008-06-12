Beneath the sparkling crystal chandeliers of the Louvre's pyramid the band took to the stage to entertain VIP guests in the landmark's biggest ever fundraising bash
Among the 265 VIP guests were Princess Caroline of Monaco and her husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover
Pop outfit Duran Duran entered the record books this week by becoming the first band to play at Paris' Louvre Museum.
Watched by 265 VIP guests, including Princess Caroline of Monaco and her husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover, the group took to the stage in the museum's famous pyramid as part of the biggest fundraising event ever to be held in the famous landmark.
The concert was preceded by a lavish dinner in the museum's Greek, Etruscan And Roman Antiquities gallery, where guests dined at mirrored banquet tables adorned with yellow orchids and bid for lots which included luxury jewellery and a stay at the Bahamas home of magician David Copperfield.
In total the event raised $2.6 million to help fund renovations of the museum's 18th-century Decorative Arts Gallery.