Athina's mum's jewels sell for record-breaking price at London auction

12 JUNE 2008

Athina Onassis de Miranda is considerably richer after selling dazzling jewels once owned by her late mother Christina for twice the expected amount. A flawless 38-carat diamond went for ₤3.6 million at the auction held by Christie's in London.



The pear-shaped 'D colour' stone – the highest category of purity – was the centrepiece of a pendant worn by the Greek heiress at parties in the Seventies.



It was scooped up by an anonymous phone bidder, no doubt, attracted by the identity of the owner. Christina, the troubled daughter of shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, passed away in 1988 after suffering a heart attack aged just 37.

In total the sale of 230 lots generated £15 million for her daughter - a UK record for that type of auction. It had been expected to make £8 million.



A Christie's spokesman said 23-year-old Athina, worth £1.3 billion, divested herself of the collection because she never wore the pieces. "She's a young girl and she wants to feel comfortable in what she wears," he said.