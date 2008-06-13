Flavio and fiancée Elisabetta prepare for Roman nuptials

13 JUNE 2008

No detail will be overlooked when Flavio Briatore finally puts his playboy days behind him and weds 'the woman of his life' on Saturday.



To ensure that everything is perfect the Formula One supremo and his radiantly beautiful fiancée, Elisabetta Gregoraci, have been putting the final touches to the arrangements.



The first stop for the couple was the Rome eaterie where they're holding what they described to HELLO! as a "small" reception for 350 close friends and family, including fellow tycoon Bernie Eccleston and socialite Tamara Beckwith.



The beautiful 200-year-old Casina Valadier restaurant is as famous for its panoramic views and fabulous terraces as it is for its glittering clientele.



Flavio, who has counted models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell among his girlfriends, also popped into the 12th-century basilica near the Vatican where he will pledge himself to the 28-year-old TV presenter.



Though as a millionaire businessman he has an eye on practicalities - the wedding will be like a "Grand Prix, with fewer people" says the 58-year-old - it will also be a romantic affair.



Elisabetta will walk down the aisle, attended by three flower girls and three pageboys and wearing a spectacular gown by couturier-to-the-stars Roberto Cavalli.