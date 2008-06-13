Ivana celebrates start of married life on UK social scene

The public last saw Ivana Trump dressed in a series of sumptuous gowns for her lavish spring wedding to actor Rossano Rubicondi. On Thursday, though, it was a much more simply turned-out Ivana who joined high-profile guests at a charity gala in London.



The newlywed businesswoman's sophisticated choice of a pin-stripe print LBD was very much in keeping with the evening affair at the Grosvenor House Art and Antiques Fair, which was also attended by Annie Lennox, the Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra and Dame Kelly Holmes.



Fifty-nine-year-old Ivana and her new husband, who's 24 years her junior, have yet to take a honeymoon. "Why fly 16 hours to an island paradise when they were already on one in Palm Beach?" was how her publicist explained the pair's decision.



So their visit to Britain will be particularly meaningful as one of their first trips together as a married couple. And though Rossano wasn't pictured at this week's do, the hunk is expected to be at his wife's side on the UK social circuit in the coming days - most notably at Ascot and Wimbledon.