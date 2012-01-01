Bob Geldof's girl-about-town Pixie sticks to 11pm curfew

13 JUNE 2008

While Pixie Geldof may have recently been dubbed the 'coolest girl in town' by a leading society magazine, it looks like she's still daddy's little girl at heart.



At an age when many teenagers are tempted to rebel against their parents, it seems the fun-loving blonde is still more than willing to abide by her Boomtown Rat father's ground rules. Sir Bob has given the 17-year-old an 11pm weeknights curfew - which, apparently, the pretty teen is sticking to.



At a radio launch party in London this week, Pixie turned up late because of traffic. When someone told her it was already 10.30pm the youngster exclaimed: "Oh my God, I have to go! If I break my curfew I'm not allowed to any parties for the rest of the week!"