Sarah takes her career in hand as she adjusts to life without George

13 JUNE 2008

There's been no sitting around moping for Sarah Larson following the end of her high-profile relationship with Hollywood hunk George Clooney. The day after she was spotted visiting a modelling agency, the former cocktail waitress had an appointment with US clothing line Ed Hardy to discuss her inclusion in a new advertising campaign.



The budding model - who hit the runway at LA fashion week in March - sat with the founder of the company Christian Audigier, who checked out her portfolio of images.



As well as taking steps to get her modelling career off the ground, Sarah is also considering taking on a charity role with AIDS organisations - she lost her father to the disease a couple of years ago.



"She knows she can't go back to a so-called normal life right now," says a source close to the 29-year-old. "So she wants to take this situation and turn it into something meaningful and helpful."