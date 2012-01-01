Caring Danielle is determined to do all she can for the Linda McCartney Centre after being treated there three years ago. "After all they did for me, I want to repay the charity by donating as much as I can," she said Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Danielle Lloyd donates her TV wages to help fight breast cancer

14 JUNE 2008

Big-hearted reality TV star Danielle Lloyd has given almost £60,000 to help buy a life-saving breast cancer scanner.



Pretty blonde Danielle, 24, used the money she received from her appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and The Weakest Link for her gift. Her donations were matched pound for pound by Barclays Bank to buy the scanner. It will now be used to save lives in the Linda McCartney Centre, in Danielle's home city of Liverpool.



The Scouse model was treated at the centre three years ago, after finding a non-malignant lump in her breast.



"The specialists were fantastic and I wanted to do something to help others," she said.



The caring campaigner hasn't finished yet. The pay from her appearance on TV show Celebrity Gladiators later this year will be donated to buy a second machine. And Danielle has set herself a new goal – to raise £1 million for the centre.