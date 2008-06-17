The emotional golf ace celebrates his US Open win in San Diego with a hug from his daughter Sam

Photo: © Getty Images

Proud wife Elin was on hand to share in the special victory – Tiger's return to professional competition after undergoing surgery on his knee in April

Photo: © Rex

The tender family moment turned the 32-year-old sports star's thoughts to his late father Earl. "I now know why my dad got so emotional… when I won," he said

Photo: © Getty Images