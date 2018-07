The emotional golf ace celebrates his US Open win in San Diego with a hug from his daughter Sam

Photo: Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Proud wife Elin was on hand to share in the special victory Tiger's return to professional competition after undergoing surgery on his knee in April

Photo: Rex

The tender family moment turned the 32-year-old sports star's thoughts to his late father Earl. "I now know why my dad got so emotional when I won," he said

Photo: Getty Images