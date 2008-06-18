The New York fashion maestro arrives for the $1,000-a-head Obama For President dinner with his film producer daughter Marci Klein. Guests were given the option of attending an exclusive after party at the designer's home – which came with a $10,000 ticket price
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Famous faces at the bash - where Mr Obama's wife Michelle was guest of honour – included Sex And The City actress Cynthia Nixon
Photo: © Rex
18 JUNE 2008
With the race for the White House hotting up between Republican candidate John McCain and the Democratic party's hopeful Barack Obama, many of America's famous residents have been doing their bit to help forward the cause of their chosen statesman.
Following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Biel, fashion maestro Calvin Klein is the latest name to give the Illinois senator his backing.
Accompanied by his TV producer daughter Marci Klein, the style maestro hosted a fundraising gala at a New York art gallery in aid of Mr Obama's campaign. Guests, who included Sex And The City actress Cynthia Nixon and music star LL Cool J, paid $1,000-a-head to dine with guest of honour Michelle Obama - wife of the presidential hopeful.
And the designer's efforts didn't end there. He offered partygoers the chance to attend an intimate after party at his plush Big Apple apartment for the price of $10,000.