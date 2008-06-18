The New York fashion maestro arrives for the $1,000-a-head Obama For President dinner with his film producer daughter Marci Klein. Guests were given the option of attending an exclusive after party at the designer's home – which came with a $10,000 ticket price

Famous faces at the bash - where Mr Obama's wife Michelle was guest of honour – included Sex And The City actress Cynthia Nixon

