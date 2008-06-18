The Simple Life star Nicole Richie had combined the season's floral trend with another key look for summer - the maxi dress
18 JUNE 2008
With Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and Balenciaga leading the way with flower-inspired designs in their latest collections, everything's coming up roses, tulips and daisies in fashion this summer. Not least among the ladies of Hollywood, who were channelling the look at a Beverly Hills ceremony this week.
Combining floral print with this season's other key trend - the maxi dress - was Simple Life star Nicole Richie. Lionel Richie's daughter - who welcomed her first child Harlow at the start of this year - opted for a voluminous blue design featuring roses and chrysanthemums.
Also picking up on the look at the bash - which recognised women in the film industry - was What Happens In Vegas actress Cameron Diaz, who'd chosen a pretty strapless summer dress stamped with red blooms.
Meanwhile, Annette Bening - hand-in-hand on the red carpet with Meg Ryan, her co-star in recent remake of comedy The Women - was eyecatching in a canary yellow satin number sprinkled with purple heather and blue flowers at the bodice.
Yet more florals were in evidence on Will & Grace actress Debra Messing's slit to the waist monochrome creation, which was embroidered with roses. While Ghost Rider actress Eva Mendes took a minimalist approach to the floral approach in picking out a classic black fishtail gown finished with delicate flower detailing on the shoulders.