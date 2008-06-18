Mike and Heidi have party guests in stitches with shoe-swap

18 JUNE 2008

Brave is the man who tries to persuade a girl to part with her Christian Louboutins. Funnyman Mike Myers succeeded in that tricky task, though, when he convinced Heidi Klum to exchange her elegant shoes for his lace-ups.



The pair were the life and soul of the party as they hammed it up at a bash for the model's Project Runway show. The Austin Powers star didn't look anywhere near as catwalk-ready as the German beauty in her four-inches heels, but he provoked plenty of laughter with his attempts to emulate her.



Heidi took it all in good heart, at one point even adopting a mock macho stance herself. The supermodel is known in showbiz circles for her fun-loving nature and, along with her musician husband, Seal loves to don fancy dress at Halloween and parties for their children.