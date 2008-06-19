Her hands full with her new role as a mum to Emme and Max, J Lo is leaving the performing to their dad this time. The whole family accompanied Marc to Belgium where he was appearing in concert

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The Let's Get Loud singer, whom her husband describes as an "amazing mom", had picked out matching blankets for the little ones - pink-trimmed for her daughter and a blue version for her son

Photo: © Getty Images