The Let's Get Loud singer, whom her husband describes as an "amazing mom", had picked out matching blankets for the little ones - pink-trimmed for her daughter and a blue version for her son
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's baby twins are getting their first taste of life on the road. Given their parents' superstar status four-month-old Emme Maribel and Max David are travelling in some luxury, of course.
The family arrived on a private jet in Antwerp, Belgium, where Marc was due to perform. Jennifer emerged first cradling her little girl in a pink-trimmed blanket, while her husband carried the couple's son in a blue-edged boy's version.
Since their birth the twins' dad has praised his 38-year-old wife as "an amazing mom". "I'm so proud of her. She's such a gem to watch," marvelled Marc.
And it seems the Latina entertainer's maternal instincts extend to other kids, too. Earlier this week J Lo dropped by to perform her hit Let's Get Loud to an audience of autistic children at a New York primary school after they wrote to her saying it was one of their favourite songs.