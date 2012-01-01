Time was when a powerful serve and a good back-hand were all you needed to stand out in tennis. These days it seems glamour is a key ingredient, too. From left: Venus, Ana, Serena, Maria and Elena Jankovic attend a soiree ahead of Wimbledon Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Maria and fellow Wimbledon beauties look party-perfect

20 JUNE 2008

Being a world-ranked tennis player has never been so glamorous. When Russian ace Maria Sharapova stepped out with her fellow athletes for a party ahead of Wimbledon, you could have been forgiven for thinking it was a movie premiere or fashion party.



The 6ft 1in former number one showed off her famous pins in a cocktail dress, while Ana Ivanovic, the Serbian player who wrested the title from her earlier this year, was equally striking in an LBD and diamond jewellery.



Not to be outdone, the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena were also on eye-catching form. The cameras were particularly trained on Serena, who was wearing a £2-million dress designed by Jenny Packham along with jewels by Neil Dutton - known in the gem business as the Rock Doctor.