Ellen, who won outstanding talk show host at the Daytime Emmys for the fourth year in a row, is congratulated by her partner of four years, actress Portia de Rossi
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The Tyra Banks Show, hosted by the former model, was the first to pick up the new informative programme award
Photo: © Getty Images
21 JUNE 2008
For the fourth year running, popular TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres has scooped the outstanding talk show host at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Holding her statuette at the winner's podium at Hollywood's Kodak Theatre, Ellen paid tribute to her partner Portia de Rossi and the show's fans, who she described as "amazing, amazing people".
She added: "I never take this for granted."
The chat show host also dropped some hints about her forthcoming wedding, saying that a date had been set and joking that her many Emmys "will be on top of the cake".
Meanwhile, Tyra Banks was celebrating her first ever Daytime Emmy award. The presenter won in the new category of informative programme for The Tyra Banks Show.
And the America's Next Top Model star thanked two very important women in her life - her mum, who Tyra revealed was "crying like a baby", and fellow chat show host Oprah Winfrey for "being the queen".