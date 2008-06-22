Rolling Stones gather to see Ronnie Wood's daughter marry

22 JUNE 2008

It was the rock'n'roll wedding of the year when Ronnie Wood walked his daughter Leah up the aisle on Saturday. Sharing the special day was a veritable who's who of British talent, including the guitarist's Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.



Dressed in a striking pre-Raphaelite inspired gown with a 6ft train, the 29-year-old model bride tied the knot with her love of 11 years, TV producer Jack McDonald, at Southwark Cathedral, which had been decked out in mixed summer flowers.



The legendary rockers were not the only famous faces in the congregation. Kate Moss, accompanied by her daughter Lila Grace and beau Jamie Hince, took her place in the pews alongside model Jerry Hall, artist Tracey Emin, snooker star Jimmy White and TV presenters Cilla Black and Paul O'Grady.



Following the ceremony, guests were whisked back to Ronnie's Surrey mansion for a themed reception based on the character of Puck from A Midsummer Night's Dream. And highlight of the night was expected to be a jam session from the father of the bride and his legendary friends.