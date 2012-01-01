The power that helped make Maria Wimbledon champion in 2004 was very much in evidence during a knockabout on Sunday. But unlike previous occasions when she's worn head-turning dresses to compete, the tennis ace has been teasing fans that she'll wear shorts for the entire tournament Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Shorts not diamond-sprinkled dresses for tennis golden girl Maria

23 JUNE 2008

The sigh of disappointment from Maria Sharapova's male admirers was almost audible at Wimbledon. The leggy Russian champion surprised fans more used to seeing their heroine in diamond-studded sportswear and Swan Lake-inspired tennis whites by announcing plans to "debut" a new toned down look for this year's championship.



"Believe it or not, I'm going to be wearing men's shorts," teased world number two Maria, who wore a blue pair during a practice session on Sunday. "Call it menswear. It's kind of a tuxedo look, very simple lines, classic."



While Maria kept supporters guessing about her choice of outfits for the tournament with her tongue-in-cheek remarks, one thing was certain - she's back on winning form. In January the 21-year-old took her third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and she's out to take back the number one spot from Serbian Ana Ivanovic.