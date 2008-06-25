Cherie and Joely among celeb art lovers at gallery gala dinner

25 JUNE 2008

Famous faces from the worlds of fashion, acting, royalty and politics were united this week by their love of art at a star-studded gala dinner at London's Serpentine Gallery.



As the sun set on Tuesday evening, guests - who included Princess Caroline of Monaco's elegant daughter Charlotte Casiraghi - arrived for a dinner to celebrate a new exhibition by American artist Richard Prince - his first major show in a UK gallery.



Also in attendance was Nip Tuck beauty Joely Richardson. The 43-year-old actress was chaperoned by her new love, Russian billionaire Evgeny Lebedev. The 27-year-old son of a former KGB agent began stepping out with the London-born blonde earlier this year.



Mingling with the fashion set at the Louis Vuitton-hosted do was Cherie Blair, the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair. The 53-year-old barrister, whose memoirs Speaking For Myself have recently been published, took a particular interest in a pendant worn by New York designer Marc Jacob as the pair chatted.



The former Downing Street resident may have been drawn by its healing crystal aspect as at one point she took an interest in the healing power of crystals. In the past she has been spotted wearing a necklace aimed at countering negativity and deflecting electromagnetic radiation.