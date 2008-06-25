Forgetting pressures of tennis Roger chills at zoo with Gwen Stefani

25 JUNE 2008

He barely worked up a sweat during the 90 minutes needed to breeze through his first round Wimbledon match. Still, Roger Federer obviously felt the need to unwind - and he did so with an outing to London Zoo in the company of his good friends Gwen Stefani and her husband Gavin Rossdale.



The music stars have been pally with the Swiss champion and his girlfriend of eight years, Slovakian former player Mirka Varinec, for some time. In the past Gwen has been known to pop along to cheer Roger on during matches. Two years ago when she was pregnant with her son Kingston she appeared in the stands at one of his tournaments in LA.



Keeping the little boy entertained as the adults chatted was, no doubt, the inspiration for the outing which had all the hallmarks of a family fun day out.



The Rossdales are expecting a new addition to their family any day soon, but the Hollaback singer, who was showing off a sizeable bump in a floaty top and jeans, didn't seem to be feeling the strain as the group strolled at a leisurely pace past the enclosures.