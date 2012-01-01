TV acting duo Tamzin and Tom became parents last week with the arrival of daughter Florence Elsie
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
25 JUNE 2008
Tamzin Outhwaite and her actor husband Tom Ellis have welcomed their first child together. Baby daughter Florence Elsie Ellis arrived last week.
After the TV couple married in June 2006 following a whirlwind romance Tamzin, whose EastEnders role made her a household name, made it clear that becoming a mum was a top priority.
"Having children is my biggest dream. I'd be happy not to work again and look after the children," she said at the time.
Tom, who also appeared in the award-winning soap, already has a two-year-old daughter, Nora, from a previous relationship.