A baby girl for 'Hotel Babylon' star Tamzin and her husband Tom

25 JUNE 2008

Tamzin Outhwaite and her actor husband Tom Ellis have welcomed their first child together. Baby daughter Florence Elsie Ellis arrived last week.



After the TV couple married in June 2006 following a whirlwind romance Tamzin, whose EastEnders role made her a household name, made it clear that becoming a mum was a top priority.



"Having children is my biggest dream. I'd be happy not to work again and look after the children," she said at the time.



Tom, who also appeared in the award-winning soap, already has a two-year-old daughter, Nora, from a previous relationship.