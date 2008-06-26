Chelsea gives Naomi a run for her money in the style stakes

Joined by her dad former President Clinton, superglam Chelsea came up trumps with her fashionable look
Naomi, meanwhile, kept it simple in a floor-length white gown
Standing out from the crowd when Naomi Campbell is present is no easy task for any girl. Chelsea Clinton managed to pull off the feat with aplomb on Wednesday, though. On sparkling form and accompanied by her famous dad - former US president Bill Clinton - the 28-year-old more than held her own.
Showing off her slender frame in a simple black pencil skirt teamed with a frill-detailed neutral blouse, Chelsea showed she knew how to accessorise to maximum effect. The New York-based blonde injected wow factor into her outfit by cinching-in her waist with a faux gem-encrusted belt and teaming the look with bang on-trend gold stilettos.
The Clintons were in Leipzig, Germany, for a media awards gala, which was also attended by Anthony Hopkins and his Colombian wife Stella.