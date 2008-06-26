The handsome 20-year-old's face is a picture of almost disbelieving excitement after he stormed to victory in the first round. Chris, who entered the competition as the lowest ranked player, faces 25th seed Dmitry Tursunov on Thursday. "It's a dream come true," he says

His success story is mirrored by that of 24-year-old fellow Brit Anne Keothavong, whose success in the first round (pictured) means she'll take on reigning champ Venus Williams on Thursday. Though it'll be a considerable challenge, she remains determined. "There's not a lot of point in me going to court if I didn't think I was going to win, she says

The home supporters' second round hopes also lie with Scot Andy Murray - playing to win in his first Wimbledon since injury forced him to bow out in 2006

