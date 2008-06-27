Accompanied by her property developer husband Ben, expectant Kirstie steps out to the party in a bright floral number teamed with sensible flat pumps. The couple, who welcomed son Bay in July 2006, are awaiting the arrival of their second baby in August
Roxy Music star Bryan Ferry arrived for the magazine summer bash, held at an exclusive five-star hotel in the capital
Heavily pregnant and dressed in a summery floral dress property queen Kirstie Allsopp was looking blooming as she stepped out with her husband, Ben Anderson, to a magazine bash in London this week.
While she famously favours towering heels to present Relocation, Relocation, the housing show she co-hosts with Phil Spencer, Kirstie has made some changes as she awaits the birth of her second child in August. The TV star – who's the daughter of Baron Hindlip – had opted for some comfortable flat pumps in patent leather for the evening out.
The parents-to-be were not the only society guests at the party. Self-created style icon and Roxy Music vocalist Bryan Ferry joined Duran Duran drummer Nick Rhodes and society personality Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at the chic bash in the capital's boutique Hempel hotel.