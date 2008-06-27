Now the only British player left in the singles category, 21-year-old Andy Murray entertained spectators with a little keepy-uppy as he awaited the decision on a line call at the end of the match
Mum Judy and girlfriend Kim Sears were in the crowd to see the tennis star make it through to the next round of the competition
In her earliest exit from a Grand Slam competition, former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova leaves the court after losing to Alla Kudryavtseva
27 JUNE 2008
With his proud mum Judy and girlfriend Kim watching from the stands and thousands of supporters cheering him on from the newly christened Murray's Mount, British number one Andy Murray made it through into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday.
Now the only Brit left in the singles tournament, the 21-year-old Scot – who has captured the heart of the nation – beat Belgian Xavier Malisse in straight sets to seal his place in the next round.
Before his victory was announced, however, there was some confusion over a line call and while he waited for the umpire's decision the young player delighted fans by playing keepy-uppy with a tennis ball.
Although it was a good day for British tennis, there was disappointment on the court for 21-year-old Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova. The number three seed lost 2-6, 4-6 against 20-year-old fellow Russian Alla Kudryavtseva, which knocked her out of the competition.
Despite losing to 154th-ranked Alla – marking her earliest exit from a Grand Slam competition – Maria remained gracious in her defeat. "I guess it wasn't my day," she said. "She just did everything better than I did."
Another surprising exit on day four was two-time Wimbledon finalist Andy Roddick, who was knocked out after losing to Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic.